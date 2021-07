ANGUL, India — For the first time since gharials were introduced in its rivers back in 1975, eastern Indian state of Odisha has seen the natural nesting of gharials. As many as 28 gharial hatchlings were spotted towards the end of May in the Mahanadi, in the Baladamara area near the Satkosia range. Gharial eggs need incubation for 70 days, and the hatchlings stay with their mothers for several weeks or even months.