Carroll County, IA

Carroll Supervisors To Meet Twice Next Week

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll County Board of Supervisors will hold two meetings next week, one on Monday, July 12 and the other on Tuesday, July 13, both starting at 9 a.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. Monday is the regularly-scheduled meeting and will start with a closed session with Carroll County Attorney, John Werden. The closed session is categorized under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c): “To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.” Once back in open session, supervisors will discuss the Region XII revolving loan and housing trust funds and a letter of support for Western Iowa Networks, review business property tax applications and hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. This hearing will be on a permit application by GSC Agribusiness. The Tuesday meeting is the rescheduling of interviews with engineering and design firms in reference to a recent Request for Proposals (RFP) made by the supervisors. They are meeting with five of the eight companies that submitted proposals to hone in on one that can assist with optimizing the available space in the courthouse once the jail and Sheriff’s Office relocate to their new section and with possible upgrades in the 55-year-old building using some of the estimated $3.9 million in COVID relief money the county will receive. There are specific guidelines that must be met for use of that funding. These meetings will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below.

www.1380kcim.com

