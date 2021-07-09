Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Sensitivity of the Delta variant to sera from convalescent and vaccinated individuals

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

The Delta variant was detected for the first time in India in October 2020 and has since spread throughout the world. It is now dominant in many countries and regions (India, the UK, Portugal, Russia, etc.) and is predicted to be the most prevalent variant in Europe within weeks or months. Epidemiological studies have shown that the Delta variant is more transmissible than other variants. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur (CNRS joint unit), in collaboration with Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (part of the Paris Public Hospital Network or AP-HP), Orléans Regional Hospital and Strasbourg University Hospital, studied the sensitivity of the Delta variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to neutralizing antibodies in the sera of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the virus previously circulating in France (known as the Alpha or "British variant") and the "South African variant" (Beta variant). The scientists demonstrated that the Delta variant is less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than the Alpha variant. Three of the four therapeutic monoclonal antibodies tested are effective against the Delta variant, but one of them (Bamlanivimab) loses its antiviral activity. The scientists demonstrated that sera from convalescent patients collected up to 12 months post symptoms were 4 fold less potent against the Delta variant, relative to the Alpha variant. They also studied sera from people vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine: their sera effectively neutralized the Delta variant, although efficacy was slightly lower than against the Alpha variant. Sera from individuals who had received a single dose of vaccine (Pfizer or AstraZeneca) were inactive or barely active against the Delta and Beta variants. In summary, the Delta variant is slightly more resistant to neutralizing antibodies than the Alpha variant. The study was published as a preprint on the bioRxiv website on May 28, 2021 and published in the July 8th, 2021 issue of Nature.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Monoclonal Antibodies#Ap Hp#Orl Ans Regional Hospital#British#South African#Biorxiv#Nature#The Institut Pasteur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Science
Country
Portugal
News Break
Vaccines
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
ScienceSeattle Times

Spread of delta variant raises stakes for vaccination

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic in some wealthier countries has become a race between the highly contagious delta variant and the rollout of vaccines most scientists say still provide strong protection. Researchers are scrambling to confirm that vaccines remain effective in the face of the variant, first identified in...
SciencePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Research: Vaccines work against delta variant

NEW YORK — New research from France adds to evidence that COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the delta variant that is spreading rapidly around the world and accounts for most U.S. infections. The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates. Researchers from France’s Pasteur Institute reported...
ScienceMedscape News

Delta Variant Key to Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated Israelis

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Israeli officials are reporting a 30% decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. At the same time, protection against hospitalization and severe illness remains robust.
Charlotte, NCWLTX.com

The 'delta plus' variant is in the U.S., what makes it different from delta?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yet another COVID-19 variant is garnering the attention of researchers. While health officials have been raising concerns about the more transmissible B.1.617.2 variant, also called delta, scientists are working to learn more about a variant dubbed "delta plus." India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced Delta...
Whiteriver, AZWMI Central

WMAT gets answers on Delta variant and vaccinations

WHITERIVER — Following the July 7 Public Health Notification, which confirmed the first two cases of the Delta variant for the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, Tribal members began seeking answers to their questions regarding vaccinations and this new variant. Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood invited Whiteriver Indian Hospital Clinical Director Dr. James...
Public Healthkentuckytoday.com

Vaccines urged by state experts to fight Delta variant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – UK Healthcare experts are urging Kentuckians to be vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those in counties where the current vaccination rates are low, due to the Delta variant, which is easier to transmit from person to person. Dr. Vince Venditto, a professor at the University of Kentucky...
Public HealthNIH Director's Blog

Reduced sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 variant Delta to antibody neutralization

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 lineage was identified in October 2020 in India1-5. It has since then become dominant in some indian regions and UK and further spread to many countries6. The lineage includes three main subtypes (B1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3), harbouring diverse Spike mutations in the N-terminal domain (NTD) and the receptor binding domain (RBD) which may increase their immune evasion potential. B.1.617.2, also termed variant Delta, is believed to spread faster than other variants. Here, we isolated an infectious Delta strain from a traveller returning from India. We examined its sensitivity to monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and to antibodies present in sera from COVID-19 convalescent individuals or vaccine recipients, in comparison to other viral strains. Variant Delta was resistant to neutralization by some anti-NTD and anti-RBD mAbs including Bamlanivimab, which were impaired in binding to the Spike. Sera from convalescent patients collected up to 12 months post symptoms were 4 fold less potent against variant Delta, relative to variant Alpha (B.1.1.7). Sera from individuals having received one dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely inhibited variant Delta. Administration of two doses generated a neutralizing response in 95% of individuals, with titers 3 to 5 fold lower against Delta than Alpha. Thus, variant Delta spread is associated with an escape to antibodies targeting non-RBD and RBD Spike epitopes.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study of T cells from COVID-19 convalescents guides vaccine strategies

A KAIST immunology research team found that most convalescent patients of COVID-19 develop and maintain T cell memory for over 10 months regardless of the severity of their symptoms. In addition, memory T cells proliferate rapidly after encountering their cognate antigen and accomplish their multifunctional roles. This study provides new insights for effective vaccine strategies against COVID-19, considering the self-renewal capacity and multipotency of memory T cells.
WorldEurekAlert

ComCor study on SARS-CoV-2: where are French people catching the virus?

The Institut Pasteur, in partnership with the French National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM), Santé publique France and the Ipsos Social Research Institute, recently presented the results of the ComCor epidemiological study on circumstances and places of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The aim of the study was to identify the socio-demographic factors, places visited and behaviors associated with a higher risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. The study contains two parts:
Tucson, AZEurekAlert

Launch of UNITE4TB partnership marks a new era in tuberculosis treatment development

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) TUCSON, Ariz., July 15, 2021 -- To advance anti-tuberculosis (TB) science and enable the progression of new, safe, and affordable treatment solutions for TB patients worldwide, a new consortium of 30 partners from 13 countries has officially launched. The 7-year, €185 million project called UNITE4TB, aims to accelerate and improve the clinical evaluation of combinations of existing and novel drugs, with the goal of developing new and highly active TB treatment regimens for drug-resistant and -sensitive TB.
ScienceNature.com

Using corneal confocal microscopy to compare Mecobalamin intramuscular injections vs oral tablets in treating diabetic peripheral neuropathy: a RCT

This randomized controlled study used corneal confocal microscopy (CCM) to compare the efficacy of Mecobalamin intramuscular injections vs oral tablets in treating mild to moderate diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) by detecting early nerve fiber repair. Enrolled patients were randomized approximately 1:1 to receive Mecobalamin intramuscular injections (0.5 mg/day, 3 times/week) or Mecobalamin oral tablets (1.5 mg/day) for 8 weeks. Primary outcome was change of inferior whorl length (IWL) from baseline. Secondary outcomes included changes of corneal nerve fibre length (CNFL), corneal nerve fibre density (CNFD), corneal nerve branch density (CNBD) and the Survey of Autonomic Symptoms (SAS). 15 (93.75%) patients in the injection group and 17 (89.47%) patients in the tablet group completed the study. The injection treatment significantly improved patients’ IWL from baseline (21.64 ± 3.00 mm/mm2 vs 17.64 ± 4.83 mm/mm2, P < 0.01) while the tablet treatment didn’t. Additionally, the injection treatment led to significantly improved CNFL, CNBD and SAS from baseline (all P < 0.05) while the tablet treatment did not. No patient experienced any adverse events. In conclusion, CCM is sensitive enough to detect the superior efficacy of 8-week Mecobalamin intramuscular injection treatment for DPN compared to the oral tablet treatment.
ScienceEurekAlert

NIH funds new effort to discover genetic causes of single-gene disorders

The National Institutes of Health will award nearly $80 million to support the establishment of the Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium and the development of novel methods and approaches that help researchers identify the genetic causes of single-gene diseases. Over 400 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with one of about...
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell memory is sustained in COVID-19 convalescent patients for 10 months with successful development of stem cell-like memory T cells

Memory T cells contribute to rapid viral clearance during re-infection, but the longevity and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2-specific memory T cells remain unclear. Here we conduct ex vivo assays to evaluate SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses in COVID-19 convalescent patients up to 317 days post-symptom onset (DPSO), and find that memory T cell responses are maintained during the study period regardless of the severity of COVID-19. In particular, we observe sustained polyfunctionality and proliferation capacity of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells. Among SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells detected by activation-induced markers, the proportion of stem cell-like memory T (TSCM) cells is increased, peaking at approximately 120 DPSO. Development of TSCM cells is confirmed by SARS-CoV-2-specific MHC-I multimer staining. Considering the self-renewal capacity and multipotency of TSCM cells, our data suggest that SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells are long-lasting after recovery from COVID-19, thus support the feasibility of effective vaccination programs as a measure for COVID-19 control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy