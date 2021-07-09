Cancel
CDC Updates Guidelines To Protect Kids From COVID In School. Plus: Vacation Tips

By Sheila Mulrooney Eldred
WFAE
WFAE
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's only July, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is focusing on the coming school year, and its message is clear: It wants students back in the classroom. On Friday, the agency issued updated guidance for K-12 schools, highlighting the importance of getting as many eligible children vaccinated as possible to return classrooms to normal or near normal and enumerating its list of best practices to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
