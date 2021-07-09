Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Neonatal meningitis: the immaturity of microbiota and epithelial barriers implicated

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeningitis is associated with high mortality and frequently causes severe sequelae. Newborn infants are particularly susceptible to this type of infection; they develop meningitis 30 times more often than the general population. Group B streptococcus (GBS) bacteria are the most common cause of neonatal meningitis, but they are rarely responsible for disease in adults. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur, in collaboration with Inserm, Université de Paris and Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital (AP-HP), set out to explain neonatal susceptibility to GBS meningitis. In a mouse model, they demonstrated that the immaturity of both the gut microbiota and epithelial barriers such as the gut and choroid plexus play a role in the susceptibility of newborn infants to bacterial meningitis caused by GBS. The findings were published in the journal Cell Reports on June 29, 2021.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacterial Meningitis#Microbiota#Neonates#Neonatal Meningitis#The Institut Pasteur#Ap Hp#Gbs#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
News-Medical.net

Dysbiosis in gut microbiota may cause severe secondary infection in COVID-19 patients

An interesting study led by scientists in the U.S. has recently revealed that the microbial community in the gut is directly affected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and that virus-mediated gut microbiome dysbiosis may cause severe secondary infections in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Serious Bacterial Infection Rare in Neonatal Mastitis

(Reuters Health) - Few infants with neonatal mastitis develop bacterial infections or experience adverse events, according to a new study that suggests routine testing for bacterial infections may not be needed in many afebrile well-appearing babies. To assess the prevalence, clinical presentation and outcomes of neonatal mastitis, researchers examined data...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Nose Drops with Engineered Bacteria Protect against Meningitis

The commensal bacteria Neisseria lactamica (Nlac), which is found in the upper respiratory tract of infants and young children, has been shown to safely colonize the nasopharynx of adults after experimental infection. In a first of its kind study, Nlac, when engineered to express a protein derived from the pathogenic bacterium Neisseria meningitidis (Nmen), elicited immune responses—characterized by both antibody and memory B cell responses—against the Nmen protein when introduced into the noses of healthy volunteers via nose drops.
greenmedinfo.com

Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status.

Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status. Hannah C Wastyk, Gabriela K Fragiadakis, Dalia Perelman, Dylan Dahan, Bryan D Merrill, Feiqiao B Yu, Madeline Topf, Carlos G Gonzalez, William Van Treuren, Shuo Han, Jennifer L Robinson, Joshua E Elias, Erica D Sonnenburg, Christopher D Gardner, Justin L Sonnenburg. Article Affiliation:. Hannah...
Medical ScienceNewswise

Chemists Found an Effective Remedy For "Aged" Brain Diseases

Newswise — Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to combat one of the main causes of "aged" brain diseases - an excess of so-called amyloid structures that accumulate in the human brain with age. The essence of the study was published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Experts from the Institute of Cytology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Organic Synthesis of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Ural Federal University (UrFU) took part in the study.
EurekAlert

The effect of acute exercise in humans on cancer cell growth

New research presented at The Physiological Society's Annual Conference Physiology 2021 shows that molecules released into the bloodstream during exercise (such as small proteins) can act directly on bowel cancer cells to slow down their growth. Previous research has shown that regular physical activity reduces the risk of developing bowel...
ScienceMedscape News

COPD Worsens COVID-19 by Altering Epithelial Cell Genes

(Reuters) - New findings shed light on why chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases increase patients' risks for severe COVID-19. The diseases cause genetic changes in the epithelial cells that line the airways, making the cells more vulnerable to attack from the coronavirus, researchers reported in Nature Communications. Laboratory studies of these...
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Caspase-11 and AIM2 inflammasome involved in COPD and lung adenocarcinoma

Oncotarget published "Caspase-11 and AIM2 inflammasome are involved in smoking-induced COPD and lung adenocarcinoma" which reported that cigarette smoking is the leading risk factor for COPD and lung cancer establishment. Epidemiologically, COPD patients are 6.35 times more likely to develop lung cancer. To mimic COPD, the authors exposed mice to...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Role of microbiota-derived short-chain fatty acids in nervous system disorders

Biomed Pharmacother. 2021 Jul;139:111661. doi: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.111661. Epub 2021 May 8. During the past decade, accumulating evidence from the research highlights the suggested effects of bacterial communities of the human gut microbiota and their metabolites on health and disease. In this regard, microbiota-derived metabolites and their receptors, beyond the immune system, maintain metabolism homeostasis, which is essential to maintain the host’s health by balancing the utilization and intake of nutrients. It has been shown that gut bacterial dysbiosis can cause pathology and altered bacterial metabolites’ formation, resulting in dysregulation of the immune system and metabolism. The short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as butyrate, acetate, and succinate, are produced due to the fermentation process of bacteria in the gut. It has been noted remodeling in the gut microbiota metabolites associated with the pathophysiology of several neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, stress, anxiety, depression, autism, vascular dementia, schizophrenia, stroke, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders, among others. This review will discuss the current evidence from the most significant studies dealing with some SCFAs from gut microbial metabolism with selected neurological disorders.
greenmedinfo.com

A new way for punicalagin to alleviate insulin resistance: regulating gut microbiota and autophagy

Yuan Cao, Guofeng Ren, Yahui Zhang, Hong Qin, Xin An, Yi Long, Jihua Chen, Lina Yang. Background: Insulin resistance, defined as a diminished ability to respond to the stimulation of insulin, is the main line for a variety of metabolic-related diseases. Punicalagin (PU), a hydrolyzable tannin of pomegranate juice, exhibits multiple biological properties, including anti-oxidant, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory activities.
EurekAlert

Revealing the mystery behind the threat of non-alcoholic liver disease

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common liver disorder worldwide and is present in approximately 25 percent of the world's population. Over 90 percent of obese, 60 percent of diabetic, and up to 20 percent of normal-weight people develop it. A key feature of the condition is the accumulation of fat in the liver. A liver can remain fatty without disturbing normal function; however, fat accumulations may progress into a so-called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis - an aggressive form of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease combined with inflammation and sometimes fibrosis. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis can lead to further complications such as liver cirrhosis, primary liver cancer and eventually death.
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Faecal microbiota transplants may influence COVID-19 severity, suggest researchers

Tweaking the gut microbiome via a faecal microbiome transplant (FMT) may be worth further study as an approach to regulate the immune system in COVID-19 patients, researchers speculate. In an article published in the Gut​ journal, two cases discussed feature patients treated with FMT primarily for Clostridioides difficile ​infection (CDI)...
News-Medical.net

Study elucidates the role of two isoforms of KRAS oncogenes

KRAS was one of the first oncogenes to be identified, a few decades ago. It is among the most common drivers of cancer and its mutations can be detected in around 25 per cent of human tumors. The development of KRAS inhibitors is, thus, an extremely active line of research. Effective results have been elusive so far, though - no KRAS inhibitor had been available until a month ago, when the FDA granted approval to Sotorasib.
Weight LossNews-Medical.net

Children of obese mothers at increased risk of fatty liver disease

Children and young people whose mothers had a BMI greater than 30 during early pregnancy are at an increased risk of fatty liver disease. This is shown in a register-based study from Karolinska Institutet and Harvard University published in the journal Journal of Hepatology. As obesity rates increase also in women at a child-bearing age, more and more young people are at risk of developing fatty liver disease, the researchers say.
ScienceEurekAlert

Protein-based vaccine candidate combined with potent adjuvant yields effective SARS-CoV-2 protection

A new protein-based vaccine candidate combined with a potent adjuvant provided effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 when tested in animals, suggesting that the combination could add one more promising COVID-19 vaccine to the list of candidates for human use. The protein antigen, based on the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, was expressed in yeast instead of mammalian cells - which the authors say could enable a scalable, temperature-stable, low-cost production process well suited for deployment in the developing world. In a study by Maria Pino and colleagues, the adjuvant - a TLR7/TLR8 agonist named 3M-052, formulated with alum - substantially improved performance of the vaccine compared with vaccine adjuvanted with alum alone, inducing stronger antibody and T cell responses in vaccinated rhesus macaques. The vaccine and adjuvant combination also significantly reduced the quantity of virus in the respiratory tracts of macaques challenged by infection with SARS-CoV-2, and reduced lung inflammation as well. Pino et al. vaccinated 5 macaques with the RBD protein and the 3M-052/alum adjuvant and another 5 with the RBD protein and alum alone, each at 0, 4, and 9 weeks; they also included 5 unvaccinated macaques as controls. The vaccine and adjuvant combination induced more neutralizing antibodies with higher binding affinity for the virus RBD and also enhanced CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses compared with the alum-only formulation. About one month after the third round of vaccinations, the researchers then infected the macaques with SARS-CoV-2, and noted the macaques vaccinated with the novel adjuvant formulation showed a reduced viral load in their nasal mucus and lung fluid, as well as fewer inflammatory cytokines in their plasma.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by bentonite-based nasal spray

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the etiological agent of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in over 190 million confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections and over 4 million COVID-related deaths. This pandemic follows two previous global outbreaks of coronaviruses, SARS in 2002-2003 and Middle...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists unravel mechanisms involved in epithelial integrity

To enable tissue renewal, human tissues constantly eliminate millions of cells, without jeopardizing tissue integrity, form and connectivity. The mechanisms involved in maintaining this integrity remain unknown. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the CNRS today revealed a new process which allows eliminated cells to temporarily protect their neighbors from cell death, thereby maintaining tissue integrity. This protective mechanism is vital, and if disrupted can lead to a temporary loss of connectivity. The scientists observed that when the mechanism is deactivated, the simultaneous elimination of several neighboring cells compromises tissue integrity. This lack of integrity could be responsible for chronic inflammation. The results of the research were published in the journal Developmental Cell on June 2, 2021.
News-Medical.net

Oxygen therapy may improve hypoxia-induced B cell abnormalities in COVID-19

Researchers in the United States have demonstrated early and persistent B cell abnormalities in patients with moderate or severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that may be largely driven by hypoxia. Given that the B cell response is a crucial part of the host immune defense against severe acute respiratory syndrome...
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Study shows preventability of adverse fetal or neonatal outcomes

A study led by a Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington researcher shows more than half of adverse fetal or neonatal outcomes linked to women with life-threatening complications in pregnancy could have been prevented. The study, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Obstetrics and Gynacology, found fetal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy