Bloomington Attorney Donates 1854 Lincoln Letter To Museum
A Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar has given an 1854 letter Lincoln wrote to a Peoria attorney to the Abraham Lincoln Library and Presidential Museum in Springfield. Guy Fraker said the missive is a response to Ian Powell's message to Lincoln that Lincoln's attempt to gain a U.S. Senate seat was illegal. At the time, state lawmakers chose senators. Lincoln was in the Statehouse and Fraker said he would have been voting for himself. Powell was a Whig and a political ally of Lincoln's.www.tspr.org
