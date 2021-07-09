Bloomington Attorney Donates 1854 Lincoln Letter To Museum

Eight volunteers with the Lincoln County Historical Museum were presented with the Heritage Hero Award by the Nebraska State Historical Society on Thursday night. The group was honored for the 10,000 to 15,000 hours they have donated over the past three years on the photography project. The work included sorting, organizing and cataloging the photos from roughly 100,000 from the former Brown-Harano Photography studio and then building an online list of the names from it for family members to search from.