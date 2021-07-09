Cancel
Politics

Bloomington Attorney Donates 1854 Lincoln Letter To Museum

tspr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar has given an 1854 letter Lincoln wrote to a Peoria attorney to the Abraham Lincoln Library and Presidential Museum in Springfield. Guy Fraker said the missive is a response to Ian Powell's message to Lincoln that Lincoln's attempt to gain a U.S. Senate seat was illegal. At the time, state lawmakers chose senators. Lincoln was in the Statehouse and Fraker said he would have been voting for himself. Powell was a Whig and a political ally of Lincoln's.

State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Library#Presidential Museum#Senate#Statehouse#Anti Nebraska#Whigs#Democrats#The Whig Party#The Republican Party#Republicans#The White House#The Library Of Congress
