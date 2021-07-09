Cancel
The Latest: CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — U.S. health officials say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines Friday. The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S.

