The Latest: CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students

A U.S. resident is hospitalized in Dallas with a confirmed case of monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Texas health officials announced Friday. The patient recently traveled from Nigeria to the U.S., and lab testing at the CDC revealed the infection involves a strain typically seen in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria. Federal, state and local health officials and the airline are working to contact flight passengers who might have come into contact with the person, the agency said. The two flights involve Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta on July 8, with arrival on July 9; and Atlanta to Dallas on July 9.