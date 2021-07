Just when it seems like Tina Charles has willed the Mystics to every incredible accomplishment they've had so far in 2021, she is able to deliver another. The Mystics relinquished a lead that they had held almost the entire game in the final moments of their contest against their 89-85 win over the Sky. Throughout the matchup, Washington was comfortably ahead, hovering around an eight-point lead. All of sudden they needed a bucket.