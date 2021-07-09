Cancel
Summer 2021 Look Book

By Undie-Fined
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here! In the first, almost post covid summer, there is a lot to prove. Lizzo deemed it a “fat girl summer” and I cannot agree with that sentiment more. A lot of people have expressed that they have gained the “covid 15”. Weight gain was sure to follow being forced to stay at home. What could we do but binge watch and binge eat? Even with a few (or more than a few) extra pounds, confidence is still key. There are plenty of looks that can accentuate every shape. It is a blessing you made it to 2021. This year especially is not the time for body shaming yourself. I decided to wear more form fitting clothing this summer. Also, I’m pleased to say that I actually bought some clothes this year! I have chosen my favorite pieces so far. Only muumuu if you want to! Happy shopping!

