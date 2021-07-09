Ryan, McMahon present Daniel Barry with resolution celebrating career with Legal Aid Bureau
Daniel Barry’s 58 years as public defender officially recognized in a resolution passed unanimously by New York State Legislature. On Wednesday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan and Assembly member Karen McMahon presented Daniel E. Barry Jr. with a resolution passed unanimously by the New York State Legislature, honoring him on the occasion of his retirement from the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Inc. after a career of 58 years.www.wnypapers.com
