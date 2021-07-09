Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Laidlaw named to Academic All-District

By Jul 9, 2021
Brookings Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota State University women’s golfer Cassidy Laidlaw was honored Thursday as a member of the CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 Women’s At-Large Team. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Laidlaw graduated this past spring with a 3.63 grade-point average while majoring in human biology. During the 2020-21 season, she posted a 77.70 stroke average while playing in all 20 rounds for the Jackrabbits. Her top finish was a runner-up effort at the Jackrabbit Invitational with a career-best 54-hole total of 220 (+4).

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Sdsu#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
Related
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis player Federico Bonacia named Academic All-District

Georgia Gwinnett College junior men’s tennis player Federico Bonacia has been named to the At-Large Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America for his athletic and academic performances. Academic All-District student-athletes were chosen by a vote among sports information directors within the district after achieving 3.3...
Texas Stateeverythinglubbock.com

LIST: Texans competing in the Olympics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tokyo Olympics are a little more than a week away, and dozens of athletes from Texas will compete in the summer games. Learn about who to watch from your area below. Central Texas. Austin. Valarie Allman will compete in the Women’s Discus for Team USA. Allman...
Geneva, NYhws.edu

Two Named to Academic All-America Soccer Teams

Two Hobart and William Smith students were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Soccer teams, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. William Smith College senior defender Maialen Martinez was named to this year’s Academic All-America Women’s Soccer second team and Hobart College junior defender Charlie Widing earned a spot on the Academic All-America Men’s Soccer second team. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Heron Soccer team has had at least one Academic All-American. Additionally, this will be Widing’s second time as an Academic All-American after being selected for the third team in 2019.
Eugene, ORKTSA

Meet the track and field power couple going for gold in Tokyo

Tara Davis, second place in the Women's Long Jump Final, celebrates with boyfriend and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall on day 9 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon. Steph Chambers/Getty Images. It’s rare to qualify for the Olympic...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Murfreesboro, TNgoblueraiders.com

DePriest Named a CoSIDA Academic All-American

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee senior forward Peyton DePriest has been named Academic All-America as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), Monday morning. DePriest finds herself on the second team and is just the second Blue Raider in program history to be named an Academic All-American...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Van Kirk, Loutos, Anderson Earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

St. Louis, Mo., July 1, 2021 – The Washington University in St. Louis baseball team had three student-athletes named to the NCAA Division III College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team. Senior pitcher Ryan Loutos and junior infielders Bo Anderson and Tim Van Kirk each earned the...
Coral Springs, FLBrookings Register

SDSU Roundup: Laidlaw, Kandolin make All-American Scholar Team

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – South Dakota State women’s golfers Cassidy Laidlaw and Alex Kandolin were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team, announced Tuesday. The pair of Jackrabbits are among a total of 1,432 women’s collegiate golfers recognized with the prestigious honor. The criteria for the...
Baseballgliac.org

Davenport's Marcoux, Wayne State's MacLean Named CoSIDA Academic All-District Baseball Honorees

CoSIDA – The 2021 Academic All-District® Baseball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) baseball student-athletes were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District™ Baseball Teams. Davenport senior infielder Noah Marcoux...
Tennisphillylacrosse.com

.@LehighLacrosse FO Gaffney (Lenape) named CoSIDA Academic All-District for 4th straight year

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 7/8/21 – From Press Release. Lehigh men’s lacrosse graduate student Conor Gaffney added yet another honor to his resume on Thursday, earning a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for a fourth straight season. Gaffney was one of just 10 honorees named to the Men’s At-Large District 2 team from a variety of sports, also including swimming and diving, gymnastics, wrestling and tennis.
SportsLeader-Telegram

Area roundup (7/8): UW-Stout's Carroll named Academic All-District

UW-Stout’s Lucas Carroll was named to the NCAA Academic All-District Six At-Large Team, as voted by CoSIDA, on Thursday. Carroll, a forward with the hockey team and a sprinter on the track and field team, is one of 11 student-athletes on the squad from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. A Mechanical...
College Sportsswimswam.com

MacNeil, Madden & Hansson Headline CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams

Individual D1 NCAA swimming champs Maggie MacNeil, Paige Madden, Sophie Hansson, Brooke Forde & Nick Albiero were among those named to All-District teams. Archive photo via NCAA. A total of 42 NCAA Division I swimmers and divers were named to their respective 2020-21 Academic All-District At-Large teams on Thursday, as...
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

OSU football: Jefferson named academic all-American

Former Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has been named a second-team academic all-American, CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) announced on Monday. Jefferson is the sixth different player in Oregon State football history to be named an academic all-American, joining Terry Baker (1962), Bill Enyart (1967 and 1968),...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Jones and Haggerty III named academic All-Americans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two WKU Football student-athletes were voted 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, it was announced Monday. Punter John Haggerty III earned First Team honors while Juwuan Jones garnered Second Team distinction. Haggerty and Jones are the seventh and eighth CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in program history, and the...
Clemson, SCclemsontigers.com

Five Tigers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CLEMSON, S.C. – Five Tigers were named to the All-ACC Academic Baseball Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The five selections tied for third most in the ACC. Pitchers Mack Anglin (criminal justice), Mat Clark (health science), Geoffrey Gilbert (sociology) and Nick Hoffmann (management) were joined by infielder James Parker (management) on the All-ACC Academic Team. It was the second time Clark was named to the team.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Beef and Eggs 5K highlighted by fast times

BROOKINGS – The 17th annual Beef and Eggs 5K went off without a hitch on Saturday despite storms threatening the race much of the morning. “The race went very well. We were very nervous leading up just because of the forecast but we really lucked out with a nice window of good weather,” said race director Kevin Bjerke. “I think overall one year post-pandemic our turnout was decent, we were hoping for a bit better, but it was decent.”
New Wilmington, PAThe Herald

College Roundup: Titans' Cinicola named to Academic District Four 1st Team

NEW WILMINGTON – Westminster College graduate student Frank Cinicola has been named to the Academic All-District® Baseball NCAA Division III District Four 1st Team, selected by College Sports Information Directors of America. The Academic All-District® Baseball Teams recognized the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

BCC’s Evans to be inducted to SDGA Hall of Fame

BROOKINGS – The South Dakota Golf Association announced that five new members will be inducted into the SDGA Hall of Fame. One of those five members is Tedd Evans. Evans worked for the Brookings Country Club for over 40 years as both a superintendent and general manager. Evans said he is honored to be inducted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy