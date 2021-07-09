Laidlaw named to Academic All-District
South Dakota State University women’s golfer Cassidy Laidlaw was honored Thursday as a member of the CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 Women’s At-Large Team. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Laidlaw graduated this past spring with a 3.63 grade-point average while majoring in human biology. During the 2020-21 season, she posted a 77.70 stroke average while playing in all 20 rounds for the Jackrabbits. Her top finish was a runner-up effort at the Jackrabbit Invitational with a career-best 54-hole total of 220 (+4).brookingsregister.com
