Laidlaw named to Academic All-District

BROOKINGS – The 17th annual Beef and Eggs 5K went off without a hitch on Saturday despite storms threatening the race much of the morning. “The race went very well. We were very nervous leading up just because of the forecast but we really lucked out with a nice window of good weather,” said race director Kevin Bjerke. “I think overall one year post-pandemic our turnout was decent, we were hoping for a bit better, but it was decent.”