Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

Huebner present at BSAF creation

By Jul 9, 2021
Brookings Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The deal-sealer event for the premier Brookings Summer Arts Festival came in January 1972. On what Bushnell potter Dave Huebner called “a sleeting, cold, 33-degree day,” a camera crew from Time magazine showed up in Pioneer Park to shoot an advertisement for Northern Natural Gas. Headquartered in Omaha, it had “local companies in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Upper Michigan and Wisconsin. The ad would later appear in the national magazine with a headline reading: “You would like it in the Northern Plains: Brookings, South Dakota.”

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Brookings, SD
Society
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Bushnell, SD
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
City
Brookings, SD
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Volunteers#Time#Northern Natural Gas#Dakota Stoneware#The Chamber Of Commerce#Catholic#Java#Sdsu#Pioneer Park#Basf#The Signal Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Festival
News Break
Army
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy