Huebner present at BSAF creation
BROOKINGS – The deal-sealer event for the premier Brookings Summer Arts Festival came in January 1972. On what Bushnell potter Dave Huebner called “a sleeting, cold, 33-degree day,” a camera crew from Time magazine showed up in Pioneer Park to shoot an advertisement for Northern Natural Gas. Headquartered in Omaha, it had “local companies in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Upper Michigan and Wisconsin. The ad would later appear in the national magazine with a headline reading: “You would like it in the Northern Plains: Brookings, South Dakota.”brookingsregister.com
