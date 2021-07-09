Cancel
TBJ Plus: Demolition at Raleigh landmark; Scottie Pippen enters bourbon game; Wrightsville Beach controversy

By Dane Huffman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANIELS PROPERTY BEING DEMOLISHED: Demolition is underway at a Raleigh mansion that was once one of the most prestigious addresses in town. The Josephus Daniels home at 1520 Caswell St., also known as Wakestone, was stripped of its historic designation in February by the Raleigh City Council. Daniels was a longtime publisher of The News & Observer and a white supremacist.

