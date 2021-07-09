Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

LaDuke: Recognizing our interdependence, not independence

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a patriot to a land, not a flag. Akiing, that’s the Ojibwe word for Land. Akiing means “the land to which I belong” … I am from this land and I recognize my interdependence in this world. The Fourth of July is a complicated holiday for Indigenous people...

www.dglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winona Laduke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ojibwe#Indigenous#Native#African Americans#The First Nations#Iroquois#Onondaga#British#Neighboring Nations#Strength#Clan Mothers#American#White Earth Reservation#Hemp#Forum News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
Related
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

Let us declare our independence from politics

We did something this week we haven’t done in, well, generations. We took a few minutes to read through the Declaration of Independence. You might see those words published in some places today. They certainly venerate how 13 colonies declared freedom, established a path forward and led to the 50 states that now ostensibly share common goals, common paths and common commitments.
Politicshillcityprevailernews.com

Defending our nation’s independence

On July 4, 1776, our Founding Fathers signed a transformational document full of beautiful principles that would come to define our great nation. “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Thomas Jefferson famously wrote before outlining those principles. Looking back, it’s easy to forget how controversial those ideas were at...
San Jose, CAMercury News

Letters: Successful interdependence | Fireworks enforcement | Chinese honored | Particulate emissions | Gun liability insurance | Distorting history | Tilting too far right

Joe Mathews laments our loss of independence in favor of interdependence. However, it is a great paradox that both independence and interdependence are needed for survival and happiness. At the wonderful new exhibit at San Jose’s History Park, “Coming Out,” expertly curated by Ken Yeager, you see that in the...
PoliticsBay Net

Independence Day - How Our Nation Was Born

UNITED STATES -- "One of the most elegant writings in the history of these United States may be the preamble to the Declaration of Independence …. “When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
Public HealthThrive Global

4th of July, Happy Interdependence Day America!

As America celebrates its 245th Independence Day, the United States faces two serious threats: the Covid-19 pandemic and its recent Delta variant and record-breaking extreme heat waves in North America. On this important occasion I wish for America to overcome its challenges by building a safer nation that is resistant to all the phenomena from nature and the polarization within society. They need to properly realize their power and make good changes within the country if they want to thrive.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Guest column: Celebrate our dependence along with our independence

Last week, we celebrated the independence of our nation. Let us not forget the dependence that we each have on one another each day, but also on a providential God. While the independence declared in 1776 represents a proud and celebratory time in our history, if you read through the Declaration of Independence you can sense the dependence that our founding fathers lived with in that moment.
PoliticsOdessa American

LANDGRAF: Celebrating our independence

This weekend as we celebrate the birth of our nation with pool parties, barbecues, or fireworks, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on what this day stands for, beyond showing our pride for our country. At a time when it seems we are more divided than ever, it’s...
Societysignalscv.com

Our View | Independence, Warts and All

Editor’s note: The following is a reprint of a Signal editorial published July 4, 2020:. Today we celebrate our nation’s independence, our freedom and a 244-year-old declaration that all men are created equal. What that really means has evolved in time, as it should have. If we were writing the...
Societytillamookcountypioneer.net

WORDS OF WISDOM: Celebrating Independence and Honoring Our Responsibilities

Celebrating our independence is a challenge for these times, and we are hard pressed to rise to the challenges facing those who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Those British subjects publicly declared their rebellion against their lawful government, asserted the new concept of self-determination and self-governance, and mutually pledge to each other “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
SocietyDaily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: Is it time to celebrate Interdependence Day?

Fifty years ago, in my freshman year of high school in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a song that was ringing endlessly in my head topped the U.S. singles chart in 1971. Its refrain echoes: “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.”. The song was “Me and Bobby McGee,” written...
ReligionCraig Daily Press

Faith: Reconsidering our hymn choices this Independence Day

Martin Luther tells us that to sing is to pray twice. When we include patriotic hymns in worship, we often include them in a way that exalts one nation over others. We seek grandeur and power. We want to secure our nation against threats both internal and external. We may even want to sanctify our own view of what the country should be at the expense of other views of the country. All of these are dangerous choices for how we use music and prayer for a nation in our divine worship.
FestivalJuneau Empire

Opinion: Understanding our declaration on Independence Day

The Fourth of July is a good time to revisit our Declaration of Independence, but there’s some relevant, historic background that is not usually discussed. Rather than just declaring independence from King George III, that document set the stage for greater involvement by France and Spain. Without their help, the 13 colonies had no chance to win a war with England.
PoliticsHeraldNet

Comment: America must confront long history of Nazism, racism

As Americans consider the aftermath of the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol and contemporary struggles over voting reform in Congress and at the Supreme Court, many wonder about the fate of our democratic republic. The principles Americans are supposed to hold dear — voting rights, equality, freedom — appear imperiled.
BusinessAdirondack Daily Enterprise

We cannot delicately handle history

It has now been somewhat over a year (but seems like much longer) that our country has been gripped by the most recent round of fury, protests and counter-protests regarding minority rights and grievances. In the course of that time, we’ve witnessed statue toppling, occasional violence, and lots of anger,...
FestivalPost Register

Opinion: Reflect on the founding of our country this Independence Day

Independence Day has different meanings for different people. What does Independence Day mean to you? Camping? Barbecues? Parades? Fireworks? A day off from work? You may choose to do all these things on Independence Day, as that is part of the freedom guaranteed to each of us, however, let us take a moment for reflection.
PoliticsCedar Valley Daily Times

Letter to the Editor

“We in America do not have government by the majority – we have government by the majority who participate....All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” – Thomas Jefferson. We are those people. We either protect the American way of life or...
Societytheintell.com

Guest Opinion: Teaching systemic racism isn't unpatriotic

There is a robust debate taking place in the Jewish community about how to teach our children about Israel. On the one side, there are those who prefer to present a purely positive version as a means of building love for the Jewish state. Others believe, as I do, that love of Israel can come just as easily — maybe even more so — through an honest approach, sharing both the good and bad aspects.
Societyquillette.com

Historical Racism Is Not the Singular Cause of Racial Disparity

Even before the crescendo of Black Lives Matter last summer, the operative view among progressives was that historical racism is the overriding cause of racial disparities between black and white Americans today. The progressive ethos on race is neatly conveyed by the novelist William Faulkner’s remark: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” If the wide socio-economic gaps between whites and blacks in terms of income, wealth, health, incarceration, and education outcomes speak to the enduring legacy of slavery and segregation, large-scale efforts to improve the conditions of the country without regard for race seem insufficient to many. First, Americans must come to terms with the moral and political implications of living in a country that oppressed an entire class of citizens for hundreds of years on the arbitrary basis of ancestry, while flaunting democratic ideals of freedom and equality it was failing to uphold. Those who respond by pointing to the decline of anti-black racism since the civil rights movement or the subsequent success of other minority groups in the country are open to the charge of historical denialism or worse, and then swiftly consigned to the wrong side of history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy