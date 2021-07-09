Former Sewanee officer accused of stealing from university dorm room
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a former police officer was arrested after an alleged theft incident. According to TBI, an investigation began in January into a theft that occurred at a Sewanee University dorm room during the 2020 Thanksgiving break. During the investigation, officials identified information that identified former Sewanee Police Officer Tony Gilliam as the individual who entered the dorm room and took several items.www.wvlt.tv
