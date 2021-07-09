Cancel
Sound of the Loons, Episode 151: EURO 2020 Final

By Tyson Hill
Cover picture for the articleSteve McPherson is with Callum Williams talking MLS and international soccer as EURO 2020 is concluding and the Loons have a short break before their next game. Sound of the Loons is presented by Allina Health Orthopedics.

Euro 2020: Bar staff get night off and drinks for Euro final

Some bar staff are being given the night off to watch England play in the final of Euro 2020. Bar bosses are freeing up staff for the big occasion to say thank you for their hard work and perseverance throughout the pandemic. Fans have flocked to bars to watch England's...
The Game Haus

EURO 2020: Semi-Final Preview

It is officially down to the last three matches of the EURO 2020 championship. Italy, Spain, England and Denmark will all battle it out for a spot in next weekend’s final at Wembley Stadium. There are two intriguing semi-final matches to determine who will be in the final as Italy play Spain and England face-off against Denmark. Here is a look at the two matches and predict who will play for the trophy next Sunday.
Verratti goes from Euro 2016 nightmare to Euro 2020 final

LONDON --  When Marco Verratti pulled up in training in May, he thought his European Championship was over before it had even started. Again. The hard-working Italy midfielder had missed Euro 2016 because of a groin problem that needed surgery. And when he injured his right knee in training with Paris Saint-Germain on May 8, about a month before the start of Euro 2020, the 28-year-old Verratti was understandably worried.
DFW Community News

Your Guide to the Euro 2020 Final

Hear ye, hear ye! Y’all listen up! I have not been focused on soccer like I usually am during the summer, because my Phoenix Suns have been in the midst of a run to the NBA title. However, the final of Euro 2020 is on ESPN and Univision this Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Central Time, which means I have another conversation with my idiot friend who’s always on hand to ask stupid questions such as:
Episode 151 – EURO 2020 Final

Steve McPherson is with Callum Williams talking MLS and international soccer as EURO 2020 is concluding and the Loons have a short break before their next game. Sound of the Loons is presented by Allina Health Orthopedics.
Euro 2020 - Final

Kick off! - 8pm, Doors open - 6.30pm. We can finally be together again – now is our chance – and what better way to embrace that than watching the Euros together?. For the first time ever there will be a dedicated fan zone in the heart of East London: a place to watch the Euros, in fact the ONLY place to watch the Euros! Join us at 4thefans and follow your favourite nation in their quest for glory! Kick back in an atmosphere which is unlike anywhere else in the UK – a jam-packed 4-hour programme, the biggest screens around and much more!
Love Island: England v Italy Euro 2020 final means Sunday episode of ITV show will be delayed

Love Island fans have questioned whether Sunday night’s show will be cancelled due to the Euro 2020 final.Following their success against Denmark on Wednesday (7 July) night, Gareth Southgate’s team will face off against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11 July).The game will mark England’s first time at a final since winning the World Cup in 1966, with play kicking off at 8pm and airing simultaneously on ITV and BBC One.On Wednesday, ITV announced that they would be delaying that day’s episode of Love Island by an hour to a 10pm start in hope of the...
Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvSEA

REPORTS OF SEATTLE’S DEMISE HAVE BEEN GREATLY EXAGGERATED: Many — yours truly included — sort of wrote off the Seattle Sounders prior to the start of the season. Sure, they made MLS Cup Final, but in the offseason they had largely stood pat while losing pieces like Jordan Morris, Kelvin Leerdam and Gustav Svensson — whose late goal ended Minnesota’s playoff run in the semifinals. Now, goalkeeper Stefan Frei hasn’t played since May 12, midfielder Nico Lodeiro has played just 24 minutes in one game as a sub, defender Nouhou Tolo hasn’t stepped on the pitch for Seattle since the end of May, and the Sounders are on top of the Supporters Shield standings with the best goal differential in the league. Even for a league as frequently topsy-turvy as MLS, this is some odd stuff. Players have stepped up and a lot of credit has to go to Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, who continues to show why he’s worthy of being considered one of the all-time greats in the league. He’s shifted the team into a 5-3-2 formation that’s allowed the fullbacks to sally forth while keeping the backline robust and it’s worked wonders. The scary question: How much better can they get? Best XI-caliber players like Frei and Lodeiro will be coming back at some point and the return of Lodeiro is particularly worrisome for other teams. For years, the Sounders’ attack has largely been predicated on getting the ball to Lodeiro and letting him work, but now, they’ve shown they have an entirely other way of getting things done as well. Sporting Kansas City might be nipping at their heels in the Supporters Shield race, but with Seattle’s track record of postseason success, it would be sheer folly to bet against them going all the way to another Final at this point.
UEFA confirm Champions League final venues until 2025

UEFA have confirmed the host cities for all the Champions League finals up until 2025. The 2021 final had been scheduled to be played in Istanbul but was eventually moved to Porto after the UK government restricted travel to Turkey, which would have had a significant impact on finalists Chelsea and Manchester City.
MLS All Star Selection

Major League Soccer has unveiled a wide-ranging and detailed selection process for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target that includes participation by the fans, players and media. As part of the voting process, MLS has reviewed performance metrics from the current 2021 season to categorize players in the...
USA vs. Canada, 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Scouting Canada

The United States Men’s National Team closes out Group B with a rivalry match against Canada at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. Both teams have already secured advancement into the knockout rounds, but a significantly easier path awaits the first-place finisher. The loser of this match would likely have to face Costa Rica and Mexico in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, respectively.
Rashford reacts to the Euro 2020 final

Our homegrown hero was one of three players who missed penalties during a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium and, disgracefully, he has been subjected to racist abuse online. The club has condemned this vile behaviour and we urge supporters to utilise our See Red campaign, which allows you to...
It's time to get on the bandwagon: the U.S. men's soccer team is fun to watch

Hear me out: I'd like to talk about soccer, and I would really appreciate it if you didn't immediately stop reading this column. I know that European football still lacks widespread appeal in the states. But between the worldwide appeal of Europe's Premier League, the growing popularity of the homegrown Major League Soccer, and the decades of dominance that the United States Women's National Team have displayed (four World Cups and four Olympic gold medals - but who's counting?), there are certainly plenty of reasons for Americans to love the Beautiful Game.
Liga MX Reveals Squad for MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles

Liga MX will be bringing its biggest names to the MLS All-Star Game next month with a roster led by Tigres star André-Pierre Gignac and Club América's Guillermo Ochoa. The Liga MX team is primarily made up of the league's Balón de Oro winners from each position, in addition to 11 players selected by Cruz Azul coach Juan Reynoso. The final addition to the roster will be selected in a process led by Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.
Euro vs Italy: Will England wear blue for the Euro 2020 final?

It's a strange quirk of tournament football that a host nation can be ascribed "away team" status, despite playing the match in their own stadium. That is the case for this Sunday's Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. The Three Lions may playing at Wembley, but it is Italy that are technically the "home" team. This means they would get first dibs on kit colour.
Outdoor Screening: Euro Finals 2021

Good set up and well organised but had an absolute shock of the prices of drinks £90 for 24 bottles of beer is robbery and they should be ashamed of themselves had to leave at half time because we just simply refused to be took for mugs. Kind of ruined the day to be honest.
Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Seattle Sounders

Broadcast: ESPN and SKOR North (coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.) It gets no easier for Minnesota United after seeing their seven-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 2-0 loss away to Colorado Rapids last week. The Loons will wrap up the weekend of MLS action with a meeting against the Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field. There’s no escaping the fact that the Sounders have had Minnesota’s number ever since MNUFC came into the league. In seven tries, the Loons have only eked out a single point in a draw at Allianz Field back in 2019. The Sounders have dealt with injuries and absences all year, including key players like Nico Lodeiro, Stefan Frei and Nouhou, but none of it has seemed to matter much as they’ve rolled to a lead in the Supporters Shield race on the back of a 13-game unbeaten streak as we near the midpoint of the season. It might take a bit of magic to come away with a result at the weekend, but as the Loons all-too recently learned, every streak has to end.

