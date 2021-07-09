Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: S. Korea hits third-straight high in virus cases

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has set a new high in daily coronavirus cases for the third straight day as officials prepare to enforce the strongest social distancing restrictions in the greater capital area where transmission have surged following months of complacency. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency...

www.boston25news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Ap#Oregon State University#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMarion Chronicle-Tribune

The Latest: S Korea has biggest 1-day case jump of pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as long lines snake around testing stations in the capital, where the virus has accelerated following months of complacency. The 1,275 new cases announced Thursday marked the second straight...
Public Healthaccesswdun.com

The Latest: Bangladesh hits record 11,525 daily virus cases

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh has reported 11,525 positive cases, the highest in a day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Another 163 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 15,392, according to the government. Bangladesh’s cases of new infections increased last month when the delta variant — first discovered in India — hit the country’s border regions in the northern and southwestern Bangladesh.
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

The Latest: S Korea passes 1,000 new cases for 7th day

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s streak of more than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases has reached a week as health authorities scramble to slow a viral surge that has brought Seoul’s thriving nightlife to a standstill and professional baseball to a halt. Authorities said Tuesday that more than 800 of...
Militarywsau.com

South Korea to airlift troops from COVID-stricken anti-piracy ship

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will airlift all troops from a ship on anti-piracy patrol in the Middle East, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, while a replacement team will steer the vessel back home after dozens of soldiers on board tested positive for the coronavirus. South Korea, once...
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

Japan’s Olympic security balancing act leaves few satisfied

TOKYO — Struggling businesses forced to temporarily shut down around Olympics venues. Olympic visitors ordered to install invasive apps and allow GPS tracking. Minders staking out hotels to keep participants from coming into contact with ordinary Japanese or visiting restaurants to sample the sushi. Japan’s massive security apparatus has raised...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

South Korea to expand curbs on private gatherings beyond Seoul

SEOUL (July 18): South Korea will expand tougher Covid-19 restrictions on private gatherings to outside the Seoul metropolitan area, as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak, its prime minister said on Sunday. "It's been a week since the toughest level of distancing curbs have been imposed in the...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Food & DrinksNewsweek

North Korea Reports Shortage of Medicine, Doctors in Rare Admission

North Korea rarely shares its faults with the world, but a recent report submitted to the United Nations highlighted challenges in its health care system, including a shortage of medicine. A Voluntary National Review report submitted to the United Nations painted a grim picture of North Korea's ability to feed...
EntertainmentPOLLSTAR

Asia News: Rock In Japan Fest Cancels, Seoul Social Distancing

The Rock In Japan Festival, often citest as the biggest summer music festival in Japan based on attendance, was canceled July 7 for the second year running. The festival was scheduled to take place in the middle of August for five days spread over two weekends in a park in the coastal city of Hatachinaka, about two hours north of Tokyo, and a full roster of all-Japanese acts had been announced last spring. However, according to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, a doctors association in the prefecture of Ibaraki, where Hitachinaka is located, sent a letter to the organizers of the festival asking them to call off the event, saying that infections were again on the rise and that only a very small percentage of Ibaraki residents had been vaccinated so far. If the organizers did decide to proceed with the festival, then the doctors asked them to enforce countermeasures to prevent transmission of the virus, including “controlling the audience's behavior.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

South Korea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling

South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday it removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise...
Economybeef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In North Korea

Rice was the most produced food commodity in North Korea in 2019 followed by corn and fresh vegetables. North Korea produced more than 2.8 million metric tons of rice in 2019. North Korea produced more than 1 million metric tons of 4 different food commodities in 2019. North Korea, officially...

Comments / 0

Community Policy