See Where North Dakota Ranks For 2021’s Worst Drivers?

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Cool 98.7
 9 days ago
North Dakota pretty much sucks at driving. At least according to a new study by Yahoo. In the article North Dakota ranks especially high for speeding and getting caught. We came in at number 3 for our high number of Google searches for "speeding ticket" or "traffic ticket" compared to searches for gas. What's even more troubling is how high we rank for drinking and driving. NO state in the United States has more DUI's per 1,000 drivers than the Peace Garden State. A whopping 8.68.

Mandan, ND
