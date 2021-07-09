125 N. 18th Street

Newly Renovated Interiors! Comes With Washer and Dryers! - The Kennedy floor plan is the perfect setup for comfort! With a modern, classy new look, we included all stainless-steel appliances, with spacious closet space and two private spacious bathrooms. We offer plank flooring throughout the apartments, brushed nickel sink and fixtures, modern ceiling fans in every room and fully upgraded look. Enjoy a spacious living room and kitchen with a balcony/patio overlooking lush landscaping with over 100 trees on site and an amazing downtown skyline views and sunsets. We are a smoke free community with central heating and cooling and a professional and prompt on site management team. Agave court is fully gated, with video surveillance plus, plenty of covered parking near your home.