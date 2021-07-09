Nicholls Biology Student Brings Home Two Research Awards

Effective July 1, 2021 University of Utah Student Media will be under the umbrella of the university’s auxiliary business development department. Student Media partnering with Auxiliary Business Development has been in talks for several years. According to Student Media director Jake Sorensen, “ They were selling advertising assets and sponsorships around campus and so were we, so we started coming together to see how we could make that experience better for businesses and organizations trying to reach the campus audience.” The solution ultimately became to bring the business and advertising operations of Student Media completely into the Auxiliary Services group to share resources and help generate revenue. Meanwhile, the editorial operations of Student Media will continue to function with the historical editorial independence the department currently does through the Student Media Council.