Eddie Gives Update On Adoption Of Foster Kids

@ProducerEddie and his wife have a possible month for adoption of their foster kids! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/G9G4f3wStx. It’s been a few weeks since Eddie finished his walk from West Virginia to Tennessee raising over $280K for the National Angels organization. Eddie and his wife have been fostering two kids for over two years now and that organization is close to their heart as they help him and his wife with the two foster kids in their home. Very quickly into the fostering, Eddie and his wife knew they wanted to adopt the kids that perfectly fit into their family with their other two kids.