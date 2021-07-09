Black Widow Ending Explained: What Happens And What It Could Mean For The MCU

At this point, 24 movies in and counting, expecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe to change something about its house style is like shaking a fist up at a thunderstorm and telling it to quiet the heck down. There are no radical changes coming to the MCU's aesthetic, not as long as the millions are still pouring in and audiences still show up in droves, pandemic or not. So when I say something like "the action in the MCU, for all intents and purposes the biggest action/adventure franchise in the world, is often bland, weightless, and smoothed out to within an inch of its life," it's not because of an expectation for something different, but to highlight how frustrating it is whenever the MCU hints that it could, occasionally, produce action sequences distinguishable from each other. Case in point: Director Cate Shortland's Black Widow, the more-than-solid standalone film for Scarlett Johanssen's super-spy Avenger Natasha Romanoff, which features some of the hardest-hitting action in the MCU's decade-plus history. This mostly means fight scenes that look like they take place on this Earth and not one of those zero-G airplanes tourists use to float around like astronauts. Black Widow easily clears the bar, but why is the bar so low in the first place?