Looking for a tasting experience you'll never forget? A new vineyard opened in Baldwinsville during the pandemic and they promise you won't find anything quite like them. Strigo Vineyards was created to celebrate four different aspects of life: family, friends, community and wine. They planted their first vines in the summer of 2019, and while waiting for that work to be harvested, have been developing their plan to provide the best food and wine experience possible.