Scott Wedgewood is here to stay with the New Jersey Devils after signing a one-year, two-way $825,000 extension. This signing came three weeks after they signed restricted free agent Nathan Bastian to a two-year deal worth the same amount as Wedgewood’s. Last season, the backup goaltender struggled on paper by only having three wins, a 0.900 save percentage, and 3.11 goals against average in the 16 games he played (15 of which he started). Despite his struggles though, he looked sharp and stood his ground against formidable division foes like the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. In addition, the entire team struggled, especially the defense. Even Mackenzie Blackwood had his moments of struggle as well. It is tough to fully blame the goaltender if the players in front of him were struggling as well.