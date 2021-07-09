Cancel
‘A Radiant Girl’: Cannes Review

By Jonathan Romney
Screendaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandrine Kiberlain directs this French Occupation drama which plays out in Cannes Critics’ Week. Dir. Sandrine Kiberlain. France. 2021. 98 mins. The Occupation in Paris: we’ve been here many times before in French cinema, and one thing can certainly be said of Sandrine Kiberlain’s debut feature as a writer-director is that she does it differently. Whether or not she does it well it is almost moot: there’s plenty to engage in A Radiant Girl, not least a performance by Rebecca Marder which more than delivers (perhaps even too much) on the luminous promise of the English title.

