‘A Radiant Girl’: Cannes Review
Sandrine Kiberlain directs this French Occupation drama which plays out in Cannes Critics’ Week. Dir. Sandrine Kiberlain. France. 2021. 98 mins. The Occupation in Paris: we’ve been here many times before in French cinema, and one thing can certainly be said of Sandrine Kiberlain’s debut feature as a writer-director is that she does it differently. Whether or not she does it well it is almost moot: there’s plenty to engage in A Radiant Girl, not least a performance by Rebecca Marder which more than delivers (perhaps even too much) on the luminous promise of the English title.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0