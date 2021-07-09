Movie listings starting July 9

Can I Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters ****. See feature review. Available July 16 via ParkCityFilm.org; available July 23 via SLFSatHome.org. (NR) When a movie feels like deliberate pastiche of a dozen other popular movies, it seems like the best you can hope for is a few transitory pleasures. And that’s more or less what you get from director Navot Papushado and co-writer Ehud Lavski in this blood-soaked action thriller about a super-assassin named Sam (Karen Gillan) who finds herself taking care of an 8-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman) while trying to survive the many, many dudes trying to kill her for various and sundry reasons. The story borrows liberally from the John Wick series template of underworld-building, including a “library” staffed by badasses (Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino and Angela Bassett) and various venues where a “no guns allowed” policy is understood. There’s also an attempt at emotional depth in juxtaposing Sam’s involuntary surrogate-motherhood with her issues with her own estranged mother (Lena Headey). Mostly, though, it’s a slightly-above-average spin on a dozen other Tarantino clones from the past 30 years, capitalizing on its killer cast and creatively-staged bits of mayhem like a sequence where Sam has to fight with two temporarily anesthetized arms. A handful of fresh twists can at least provide temporary distraction from the sense that there’s nothing new under the sun. Available July 14 via Netflix. (R)