100+ Ideas to Eat (or Preserve) the Summer Bumper Crop from Your Garden
Gardening at home is a hands-on way to help feed your family, practice sustainability, a fun way to exercise, and an outlet for coping with stress. In 2020 we saw the boom of "pandemic gardens" as people started growing their own food to avoid shortages, make fewer trips to the store, and simply as a hobby while spending more time at home. Fruit and veggie seeds sold at record levels and according to the National Gardening Association (NGA), 35% of families in the U.S. grow vegetables, fruit, and other food at home. The trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere in 2021, either.www.bhg.com
Comments / 0