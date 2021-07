The Hoptown Hoppers downed the Fulton Railroaders 8-6 last night in Fulton. Cam Thompson and Alex Gonzales each had three hits with JoJo Cruz and BJ Banyon each chipping in two safeties as the Hoppers had 13 hits. Colby Downard was the starting and winning pitcher with Chase Gruno getting the save. The Hoppers improved to 12-11 and welcome Paducah this evening at 6, with pregame at 5:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.