Meet the Banshee in this exclusive Dying Light 2 art

Zombie fans rejoice! Dying Light 2 is finally almost upon us. After years of starts and stops and endless speculation about the sequel to one of the better zombie games of all time we can now finally expect Dying Light 2 Stay Human to drop on December 7th this year – assuming it isn’t delayed again. But with how much Techland has been talking about Dying Light 2 and how much information we currently have about the game it does seem like it’s truly about ready to come out of the oven, so even if we do get another delay, it probably won’t be a very big one. All that said, with everything that we know about Dying Light 2 at this point there’s plenty of reason to think it’s not only going to be a worthy successor to the original game in just about every way, but it could also, very easily, end up being one of the biggest games of this year if not the biggest. Techland’s open world action survival zombie game terrorized us and opened our minds to what we could expect from a zombie game back in 2015. the open-ended nature of the level design, The Mirror’s Edge style traversal, and of course the combat being just as customizable as it was visceral, were all things that made Dying Light an instant classic, and despite the rather long wait we’ve had for the sequel, it’s hard to not be excited about it.