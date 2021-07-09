Xbox donates $10,000 to charity in memory of Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Xbox is donating money to the Montgomery County Humane Society in honor of Fallout 4's Dogmeat. Just below, you can see the announcement from the official Xbox Twitter account, which came earlier this week on July 7. As the tweet states, Xbox will be donating a grand total of $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society, and those who wish to donate alongside Xbox can do so by following the link in the tweet just below.www.gamesradar.com
