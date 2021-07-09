Xbox donates $10,000 to charity in memory of Dogmeat from Fallout 4

A new piece of Splatoon 3 art from Nintendo is like an oasis in the desert for fans who have been waiting for more news since the game was announced. Nintendo revealed the new Splatoon 3 art in a Tweet that conveys happy summer wishes from the Splatoon 3 team. The illustration shows a group of Inklings and Octolings posed out in the sandy wastes of the Splatlands: the Inkling in the foreground is the very same one we followed on their journey past an upside down Eiffel tower, onto a train, and into the streets of Splatsville in the Splatoon 3 reveal trailer - looks like they're sticking with that cool new bow-like ink weapon, and who could blame them? It's rad.