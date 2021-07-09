Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Christie keeps climbing

By Kyle Jessie Kyle Jessie
bassmaster.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite making a costly mistake this morning, Jason Christie is moving up the unofficial leaderboard. The Oklahoma pro shows to have 18 pounds, 7 ounces on BassTrakk but will have two pounds deducted from his weight after a culling infraction within the first two hours of fishing on Day 2.

www.bassmaster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basstrakk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsbassmaster.com

Feider recovered from meltdown

Seth Feider’s attitude has gone from dark to light this morning. It started with Feider feeling jinxed when he lost four keepers in a row. The AOY leader is on top of the world now, after landing a 5 1/2-pound smallmouth bass on a Chatterbait. He’s got a 4-4 to go with it and a 5-bass limit weighing 19 pounds.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
newschain

Linford Christie: Open water swimming is so peaceful

Linford Christie’s Olympic and World Champion days might be behind him, but that isn’t stopping the 61-year old from breaking new sporting ground. The former sprinter only learned the swim shortly before the pandemic began, and has since started a brand new love affair with wild swimming. Jamaica-born Christie talked...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Can you win this one in the river?

WADDINGTON, N.Y. — Brandon Palaniuk isn’t one of those anglers with a lot on the line at this final Elite Series tournament of the season. He’s fifth in Angler of the Year points, too far back to catch Seth Feider for the AOY title. Palaniuk’sBassmaster Classic berth for 2022 is clinched.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Feider starting his day

Seth Feider is starting his Day 1 a lot like he started Champlain last week. He hadn’t been to his first spot very long before he hooked up with a keeper smallmouth. This one took him to the driver’s seat and as Feider reached out to lip the fish, it came unbuttoned.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Field notes: Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The run Minnesota pro Seth Feider is putting together toward a possible Bassmaster Angler of the Year title has featured many fascinating layers. After placing fourth at last week’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Feider now has four Top 10s in eight events. Notching Top...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

My professional bucket list

A career in professional fishing is a long-term project. You have to start at the bottom and work your way up as you gain more skill and experience. So far things are going in that direction for me. I feel like I’m starting to make it. I’ve always had four...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Overwhelmed and exhausted

Wow, this has overwhelmed me. Championship Sunday was a roll the dice day that worked out for me. And then it was off to prefish the 2021 Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River. I fished all day today (Monday) and I’m headed back to the house. Once I get this column done I’ll try to get some sleep and then do it all over again. I’m exhausted. I wouldn’t have it any other way, though.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Blaylock's textbook spot

The St. Lawrence River we all know and love is starting to show out. Chris Johnston has the BassTrakk lead with 23 pounds, 12 ounces. There are five anglers with 20-pound-plus weights. More are stacked up in the 19- to 16-pound range. In 17th place is Stetson Blaylock, with 16-2....
Animalsbassmaster.com

Swindle: Giraffe lips and jerkbaits

At 6’ 4”, bass fishing’s funniest man, Gerald Swindle relates well to giraffes, the world’s tallest land mammal that typically stands 15 to 20-feet high. In fact, his quick wit was fast to compare expected catch rates here on the St. Lawrence River to a giraffe’s smoocher. “This place is...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Queen’s quiet start

Rookie of the Year leader KJ Queen has had a slow start on Day 1 of the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River. The 24-year-old just boated his first keeper moments ago — a small keeper that was entered as a one-pound fish on BassTrakk. Believe it or...
Sportsbassmaster.com

Cappo and Marshal run into problem

This morning, shortly after takeoff for the Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, angler Quentin Cappo hit a wave while running to his spot. Cappo and his Marshal were brought back to the launch site for medical attention. Cappo was able to return to competition. The Marshal was transported to a nearby hospital for additional tests and x-rays. He has since been released and returned to Waddington.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Queen focused on ROY title

KJ Queen won’t turn 25 years old until August 21st. He is the youngest angler on the Bassmaster Elite Series. It would seem fitting if the youngest guy on tour wins the Rookie of the Year title. Queen is leading going into this final event of the season, but Bryan New is only 24 points behind and Matt Robertson is 27 points back.
Animalsbassmaster.com

Whatley lands big largemouth

It’s possible to focus on largemouth rather than smallmouth bass at the St. Lawrence River. Last year Brock Mosley finished third by doing exactly that. Brad Whatley has the big bass so far today with the 5-pound, 11-ounce largemouth pictured here. Whatley finished 9th at the St. Lawrence River in 2020. He’s having a good tournament here again this year. The Bivins, Texas, pro finished Day 2 in 19th place. He’s up to 16th on BassTrakk today with a 17-pound limit.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Christie takes a 2-pound penalty

Jason Christie, who is currently in 2nd place in Angler of the Year, just made a big mistake. He accidentally made a cast with six fish in his livewell. That's a clear no-no that carries a 2-pound penalty, he knows it, and called tournament director Lisa Talmadge to report the violation.
bassmaster.com

Taku time: “Wow, wow, wow!”

It was just less than a year ago, July 23-26, in fact, that Japanese rookie Elite Series angler Taku Ito burst on the scene. After a long delay in the tournament schedule due to Covid-19, Ito became must-see-TV, both with his fish-catching ability and his irresistible personality. Ito finished 6th at the St. Lawrence River, the first of three straight top 10 finishes on smallmouth bass-dominated fisheries. Ito claimed to have no previous experience catching smallmouth.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Brutal break for Christie

Jason Christie caught 18 pounds, 4 ounces on Day 1 at Lake Champlain, but it was only good enough for 28th place overall. He is chasing Seth Feider for Bassmaster Angler of the Year, which is an incredibly difficult task since Feider continues to catch them well at every stop of the season. Feider was in 10th yesterday which means he extended his lead unofficially by another 18 points after Day 1. That lead will grow today even if Feider slightly struggles because of a self-induced penalty that Christie just announced. During our B&W Trailer Hitches Live on the Line phone call with Christie, he informed the LIVE show that moments before the call that he had a culling infraction. He accidentally fished with 6 fish in his livewell, which results in a 2-pound penalty and you must immediately cull down to your 5-fish limit once it is realized. This is the last body of water that you want to have a penalty like that asterisking your tournament weight.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Jason Christie slow start

One of our top competing anglers for Angle the Year, Jason Christie is starting out slow this morning. He started on a deep bluff island throwing a small jerkbait and has now switched over to a drop shot with a small minnow bait. So far this morning he has only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy