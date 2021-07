Minnesota's mass vaccination effort is keeping COVID-19 at bay, but cases are creeping up among those without a shot. Driving the news: The state is now reporting more than 200 new positive tests a day, double the numbers seen in recent weeks, as MPR News' David Montgomery reports.It's not just Minnesota. Cases nationwide have doubled over the last three weeks, the Associated Press reports, though levels remain far below earlier peaks.Why it matters: While more than 3 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, about a third of eligible residents remain unvaccinated — and therefore...