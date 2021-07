During the 2019 Game Awards, publisher Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios revealed their upcoming action RPG Weird West. As the name implies, Weird West takes the traditional Wild West setting and injects it will all sorts of bizarre elements and phenomena. More than one and a half years after the game’s reveal, Devolver Digital and WolfEye Studios announced a Fall 2021 release window for Weird West, which should please those who have eagerly waited for this release. To coincide with this announcement, Devolver Digital unveiled a new trailer for the game, dubbed the “Journey Trailer,” that shows off more of what the game has in store.