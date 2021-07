July 16, 2021 - The briefing in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System et al teed up two significant issues for the Supreme Court — first, whether and how a court should consider the materiality (or lack thereof) of an alleged misrepresentation at the class certification stage in deciding whether a class plaintiff may invoke the rebuttable presumption of reliance established in Basic v. Levinson, 485 U.S. 224, 246-47 (1988); and second, which party bears the burden of persuasion in connection with that rebuttable presumption. Both questions had the potential to tilt the class certification playing field in favor of either side of the "v."