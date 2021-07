Taylor Swift is known for putting on massive and extraordinary concerts in both arena and stadium settings, and she's also known for surprising her fans with some of the best artists in music during those concerts. Swift has collaborated with artists during her shows on many of her recent tours, including on her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, and she was even inviting artists on the stage earlier in her career. While playing a show in Nashville, Tennessee on The Red Tour in 2013, Swift teamed up with fellow country music superstar Luke Bryan for an unforgettable performance.