MBHD BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SAVITT TO BOARD

The Redlands Unified Board of Education appointed Todd Rossi as Judson & Brown Elementary’s new principal during its special meeting on Tuesday, July 6. “It is a great privilege to join this dedicated and accomplished staff,” wrote Rossi on Judson & Brown’s Principal’s Corner. “I have entered my 23rd year in public education and have served in various positions to support student learning, specifically in language, reading and writing development. Literacy skills are a passion of mine. Teaching a child to read is an amazing gift to give. I am committed to helping all students grow academically, socially and emotionally through building strong home, school and community partnerships. Together through this unprecedented period of time, we can make a difference in our student’s lives. I appreciate the opportunity to serve families in this important role. I am excited to bring my collective knowledge and experiences to this wonderful community.”
