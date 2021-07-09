Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MBHD BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SAVITT TO BOARD

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morongo Basin Healthcare District Board of Directors has filled the seat left vacant following the resignation of Marge Doyle. Cassidy Taylor has the details on the new director…. Debra Savitt has been tapped to fill the vacant seat and was sworn in last week during a special business meeting,...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Mbhd Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

State Board Appoints Members To Local Boards of Elections

Last week, the State Board of Elections on Tuesday appointed four members to all 100 county boards of elections – the latest class of elections officials working to administer and safeguard elections. “We are happy to welcome new members to North Carolina’s elections team,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Library board appoints new trustee

The Oak Park Public Library (OPPL) Board of Trustees appointed writer and filmmaker Susanne Fairfax to fill the trustee seat vacated by Saria Lofton, the candidate that won the position in the April 6 municipal election but effectively resigned by not participating in the board’s swearing in ceremony. Fairfax was among 26 applicants vying to fill the vacancy – an unexpectedly large candidate pool.
Politicsnd.gov

NDCA announces new Board appointment

The North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) announces the addition of Dawn Mandt of Grafton, to its board of directors. She was recently appointed by Governor Burgum to serve on NDCA’s board, effective July 2021. Dawn will serve through July 31, 2025, as she is filling out the term of prior board member, Tami Carmichael.
Poplarville, MSPicayune Item

Board of Aldermen appoint city positions

With a new Board of Aldermen officially taking office in Poplarville as of this month, several positions needed to be appointed or reappointed. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved the placement of people in several positions. Those positions include; City Clerk Jane O’Neal; Municipal Court Clerk Jourdan Smith; Public Defenders...
AgricultureInside Indiana Business

IntelinAir Appoints Board Member

IntelinAir, Inc. has appointed Tim Hassinger to its board of directors. He previously served as president and chief executive officer of Dow AgroSciences and Lindsay Corporation. “We are pleased to welcome Tim to our board,” Al Eisaian, IntelinAir’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman. and Co-Founder. “Tim brings deep experience and a...
Prentiss, MSprentissheadlight.com

Term appointments made at Prentiss Board meeting

The first meeting with the new Board of Aldermen for the Town of Prentiss was held Tuesday night. All five Board members were present. New to the Board was Patty King who was elected in June. Approval of June minutes, claims docket, and water refunds were first on the agenda....
Politicselkhornmediagroup.com

CTUIR names new interim executive director

MISSION – The Board of Trustees for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has appointed Teara Farrow Ferman, the manager of the Department of Natural Resources Cultural Resources Protection Program, to serve as interim executive director. She replaces Paul Rabb who will return to his post as the tribes’ finance director.
Politicsvermontbiz.com

Scott appoints Hallquist as executive director of new Vermont Community Broadband Board

On newly established board, Hallquist will support roll out of the State’s broadband expansion. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Christine Hallquist as executive director of the newly established Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB). The Board was created through Act 71, An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment(link is external), to assist and accelerate community efforts to achieve universal access to reliable, high-speed broadband service. She ran for governor against Scott as the Democratic nominee in 2018. Hallquist previously was a long-serving CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.
Rensselaer County, NYTroy Record

Donnelly appointed to DAASNY executive board

TROY, N.Y. — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly’s office recently announced that Donnelly was installed as the Third Vice President and member of the Executive Board of the District Attorney’s Association of the State of New York (DAASNY). At the annual Summer Conference held in Bolton Landing last...
San Bernardino County, CAHighland Community News

Board appoints Undersheriff Dicus to complete sheriff term

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 7, unanimously appointed Undersheriff Shannon Dicus to serve as San Bernardino County sheriff/coroner/public administrator during the remaining 18 months of retiring Sheriff John McMahon’s final term in office. In 11 months, the county’s voters will decide who will serve as...
Coweta County, GANewnan Times-Herald

Cranford appointed to State Disciplinary Board

Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford was recently appointed to serve on the State Disciplinary Board. Cranford was selected to fill the vacancy previously held by Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Sherry Boston. DA Boston served on the Board for 8 years. “I'm honored to have been appointed...
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

American Transaction Processors Coalition Appoints Elavon CEO as New Chairman to Board of Directors

American Transaction Processors Coalition (ATPC) announces that Jamie Walker, CEO of Elavon, will succeed Royal Cole of FIS as Chairman of the board. The board of directors unanimously voted Walker in as their new chairman during the organization’s second quarter board meeting in Miami, Florida. Walker joined Elavon in 2001 and has served as CEO since 2017. Elavon, which is part of U.S. Bank, is a leader in payments processing. Walker has led Elavon’s global growth in North America and throughout Europe, managing acquisitions and international expansion and assessing opportunities for strategic growth.
Educationredlandscommunitynews.com

School board appoints new principal at Judson & Brown

The Redlands Unified Board of Education appointed Todd Rossi as Judson & Brown Elementary’s new principal during its special meeting on Tuesday, July 6. “It is a great privilege to join this dedicated and accomplished staff,” wrote Rossi on Judson & Brown’s Principal’s Corner. “I have entered my 23rd year in public education and have served in various positions to support student learning, specifically in language, reading and writing development. Literacy skills are a passion of mine. Teaching a child to read is an amazing gift to give. I am committed to helping all students grow academically, socially and emotionally through building strong home, school and community partnerships. Together through this unprecedented period of time, we can make a difference in our student’s lives. I appreciate the opportunity to serve families in this important role. I am excited to bring my collective knowledge and experiences to this wonderful community.”
La Quinta, CAkxoradio.com

Imperial Irrigation District Board Of Directors

(IID Board meets Tuesday)....The meeting will be in La Quinta. The Board of Directors periodically meets in Coachella Valley. At the meeting, the Board will discuss Coachella Valley Energy Commission bylaws. The Commission is being formed to give Coachella Valley IID energy customers a voice. It is in responce to attempts to force the appointment of Riverside County residents to the IID Board. The District is against that effort, saying it would give Riverside County a say on issues that do not pertain to them, specifically water issues. The IID only provides electrical energy to the Coachella Valley. The District has said if the new Commission does not stop legislative efforts to increase the IID Board to include Riverside County residents, the IID would strongly consider pulling all presence out of the Coachella Valley. The meeting can be viewed via Live Stream, available on the IID website.
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Sullivan appointed to regional advisory board

Cherokee County Emergency Medical Services Chief Nate Sullivan was recently appointed to the Georgia Coordinating Center Advisory Board. The Georgia Coordinating Center, formerly known as the Regional Coordinating Center, was established in 2019 following a flooding at Grady Memorial Hospital. The GCC is responsible for coordinating the use of emergency rooms by ground ambulance services for patients being transported from the scene of an emergency to emergency departments in the 13-county metropolitan Atlanta area.
Des Moines, IAdrake.edu

Maki appointed to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed Erik Maki, associate professor and clinical sciences department chair in the Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS), to a three-year term on the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, effective May 1, 2021. An Iowa native, Maki received his PharmD in 2003 from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy