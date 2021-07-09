SHERIFF PROBATION CHECK LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF DRUG HOUSE IN TWENTYNINE PALMS

Sheriff’s deputies discovered a suspected drug house in Twentynine Palms Wednesday evening (July 7) while serving an arrest warrant. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies went to a home in the 73400 block of Raymond Drive in Twentynine palms to serve an arrest warrant for Robert Conde (Con-day), 31. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that Joseph Fitzpatrick, 23, the property owner and known associate of Conde, was on felony probation. During a probation check of the property, Deputies discovered evidence that the home was being used to sell heroin. Deputies located Conde hiding at the residence with a concealed dagger. Deputies were required to use force to detain and arrest Conde. Robert Conde was arrested for investigation of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and on $25,000 in warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was first booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $25,000 and later booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he is being held without bail. Joseph Fitzpatrick was arrested for investigation of being in possession of heroin for sale and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $50,000.