Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

SHERIFF PROBATION CHECK LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF DRUG HOUSE IN TWENTYNINE PALMS

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 9 days ago

Sheriff’s deputies discovered a suspected drug house in Twentynine Palms Wednesday evening (July 7) while serving an arrest warrant. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies went to a home in the 73400 block of Raymond Drive in Twentynine palms to serve an arrest warrant for Robert Conde (Con-day), 31. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that Joseph Fitzpatrick, 23, the property owner and known associate of Conde, was on felony probation. During a probation check of the property, Deputies discovered evidence that the home was being used to sell heroin. Deputies located Conde hiding at the residence with a concealed dagger. Deputies were required to use force to detain and arrest Conde. Robert Conde was arrested for investigation of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and on $25,000 in warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was first booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $25,000 and later booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he is being held without bail. Joseph Fitzpatrick was arrested for investigation of being in possession of heroin for sale and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $50,000.

z1077fm.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug House#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 1

Community Policy