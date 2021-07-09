Riverhead Town hires economic development consultant to assist with three projects

A majority of the Riverhead Town board said they will vote against the proposed ban on marijuana dispensaries and lounges. Councilman Tim Hubbard, Councilwoman Catherine Kent and Councilman Frank Beyrodt told the press after the work session today that they will vote against the resolution to opt out, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Among the reasons cited for their decision is the ability to have regulatory control over the location of marijuana dispensaries and use in the community, extra tax revenue for the town, and public opinion that shows the majority of the town is against opting out.