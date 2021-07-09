Cancel
Riverhead, NY

Riverhead Town hires economic development consultant to assist with three projects

By Alek Lewis
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 9 days ago
The Riverhead Town Board Wednesday approved an agreement with the Brooklyn-based National Development Council for technical assistance on three development projects the town is currently pursuing: redevelopment of the area near the railroad station, the development of a town square on East Main Street and the evaluation of a proposal for leasing or purchasing a Route 58 building for a new municipal complex.

riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com
Riverhead, NY
Government
City
Riverhead, NY
