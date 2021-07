The first positive COVID-19 case within Tokyo’s Olympic Village has been detected. Olympic officials would not confirm who the player was, but said it was someone who traveled from abroad and was a “Games-concerned personnel.” They’re currently quarantining in a hotel room, officials said, but there is no word on their condition. The person is the 44th Olympics-affiliated person to contract the virus, which has struck individuals across operations teams, media and athletes. The Olympics are set to begin on July 23 amid a state of emergency in Tokyo. Fans are barred from attending games amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.