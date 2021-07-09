Cancel
Meet the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde joins TODAY to talk about becoming the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, attributing her victory to “a lotta, lotta hard work … and also a bit of luck.” Also the holder of three Guinness World Records involving dribbling basketballs, she says her ambitions include playing basketball for Harvard and the WNBA and working at NASA.

