Meet the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde joins TODAY to talk about becoming the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, attributing her victory to “a lotta, lotta hard work … and also a bit of luck.” Also the holder of three Guinness World Records involving dribbling basketballs, she says her ambitions include playing basketball for Harvard and the WNBA and working at NASA.www.today.com
