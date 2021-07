As kids, we were told that going to space required lots of time in school and grueling physical prep. But now, all you need to do is be mega rich. Virgin founder and billionaire Richard Branson got to test out his own Virgin Galactic spacescraft for the first time last week, even though technically he didn’t go into space (he just high in the sky and close enough to space to brag about it). It also turns out that another famous rich guy almost went into “space” with Branson, too: Ashton Kutcher.