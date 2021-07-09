Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Listen To Me: You Need To Send Emails

By Bwog Staff
Bwog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m begging you to press send. I hate sending emails. I do. I deeply, deeply hate pressing send. Every time I send an email, my best friend receives the exact same text: “god i hate sending emails.” I’ve thought about setting up a tweetbot that would tweet that same phrase every time I send an email, except I’m no CS major and I think CUIT security wouldn’t be a fan of that.

bwog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Begging You#Internships#Cuit#Columbia#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Auburn Hills, MINewsweek

Clothing Store Sends Email to Job Applicant Calling Her 'Not That Cute'

A Michigan company has apologized after a viral video showed an email from the vice president of operations calling a job applicant "not that cute." 21-year-old Gracie Lorincz shared the video to her TikTok account after applying for a brand ambassador position at Ava Lane Boutique in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The video showed an email sent to her from Chuck DeGrendel, vice president of operations and husband of the owner, which was aimed only for wife Laura Langen DeGrendel.
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: When Someone Really Listens to Me

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry.
TV & Videosjugcountry.com

Have you listened to the new episodes?

Texts… podcasts… more texts… parachutes… brands… and Prince!. The show OPEN… reality TV… phrases… and Mike from AG wins the Big Bubba’s gift card!…. Which fast food restaurant has the best customer service?. Fast food… camping… summer nights… hot dogs and Tom’s mustache… and Quinn returns!…. Posted July 6, 2021.
Visual Arttheartofeducation.edu

13 Arts-Related Podcasts You Need to Listen to This Summer

Summer is busy with activities like yard work, leisurely walks, and creating artwork. So, why not turn on a podcast while you get stuff done or relax?. Podcasts fill the ears of listeners everywhere. They are a wonderful source of entertainment, escape, and even professional development. If you are looking for some arts-related podcasts to add to your queue, look no further! Below you will find 13 selections to add to your listening repertoire.
Theater & Dancetalesbuzz.com

Listen To This: Love Will Take You Away!

Duke Dumont is easily one of our top 5 favorite dance DJ/producers!. He’s in his late 30s, so his sonic world is similar to ours. POWER vocals from a female vocalist. A killer piano riff. Soul/church meets drum n bass!. It’s everything!. Check it out above!. Then CLICK HERE to...
Kidsfamousparenting.com

Communicating With Teens: Are You Really Listening To Them?

Listening is a skill, but very often it gets overlooked when communicating with teens. Moreover, listening is something that we take for granted. We hear, and we think we respond in the best way possible at any given time. However, hearing is not the same as listening. Listening is where...
Books & Literaturegadgethacks.com

Sync All Your Freelance Articles to Authory — Your New Online Writing Porfolio!

When you're a writer with work published across various online platforms, building a portfolio of your work can be pretty time-consuming. That's where Authory comes in. A writer's portfolio is extremely valuable when you're applying for a new position as a staff writer or trying to get your ideas out there as a freelancer. Frequently, people will link to their profiles across numerous websites, but it's a lot of work for a potential employer or client to visit and cross-reference those. As the managing editor for Gadget Hacks, Null Byte, and WonderHowTo, I can attest to that.
MusicPalo Alto Online

[email protected] offers a venue for every listener

[email protected] is going above and beyond to live up to its 2021 theme, "Gather," with the summer chamber music festival offering a venue for just about every listener. My pay at least $300/day. My co-worker says me! I'm really amazed because you really help people to have ideas how to earn money. Thank you for your ideas and I hope that you'll achieve more and receive more blessings.DSqw I admire your Website I hope you will notice me & I hope I can also win your paypal giveaway.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Guy Wanted to Sit Next to a Girl in the Library

A guy walked into a library and saw a girl reading. He admired her and asked if he could sit next to her, but her response would go on to leave him shocked and embarrassed. A guy saw a girl in the library and asked her if he could sit with her. The girl screamed at him with irritation, saying, "I don't wanna sleep with you at night pervert."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘You made us all quit’: Starbucks workers complain about 22-drink order from ‘Karen’ in viral TikTok

A TikTok video shows young Starbucks workers overwhelmed with a 22-drink order by a “Karen” in California. The video, posted by barista @sarai.camp0s, has been viewed 1.5 million times. Comments are turned off, which suggest some hate likely leaked into the discussion. The caption says, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks #starbucks #wequit.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy