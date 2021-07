With his TKO win over Conor McGregor this past Saturday, Dustin Poirier, in all likelihood, punched his ticket to a UFC lightweight title shot. It doesn’t really matter too much the circumstances behind Poirier’s win over McGregor. In case you missed it (you probably did not), Poirier won by TKO in the UFC 264 main event after McGregor broke his left tibia and fibula at the end of the first round. McGregor says he had stress fractures in that leg going into the fight, but that won’t change much for Poirier – who was expected to get a title shot with a win, and with McGregor on the shelf for perhaps a year, it’s not like a fourth fight between those two will be there to tempt Poirier.