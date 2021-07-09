Cancel
Rich Brian and NIKI Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

 11 days ago

Indonesian musicians Rich Brian and NIKI take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves. Does Rich Brian actually ice skate? Does he have tattoos? Where is NIKI from? Where does she shop? Where did she go to high school? NIKI and Rich answer all these questions and much more! Rich Brian and NIKI’s new song ‘California Acoustic’ is out now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4qo_PkR7WE.

Rich Brian
Indonesia
