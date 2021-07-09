Cancel
‘Black Widow’ lacks bite of previous Avengers movies

By Terry J. Wood
fayettevilleflyer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than a year a new Marvel movie takes a bow in theaters this weekend with the debut of “Black Widow,” which details the origins of Scarlet Johansson’s super spy, who earned her spot among the world’s greatest super heroes in the Avengers movies. Early...

The Week

Black Widow is the next step for female superhero movies

When it comes to Marvel's newest film, Black Widow, you have to dig a little to describe its laudable "firsts." It isn't the first female-directed superhero movie (Wonder Woman), or the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female-fronted film (Captain Marvel). It wasn't even going to be the first female-fronted superhero movie to come out in 2020, since both Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 beat it to the draw (Black Widow's Friday release date reflects its many pandemic-related delays). Still, you can find ways to make the movie novel if you extend yourself: Black Widow technically holds the distinction of being "the first ever mainstream, big-budget Hollywood summer movie with Jewish women" as its star and producer, director, and supporting actress, The Times of Israel points out.
Marvel Cinematic Universe In Order

The Marvel cinematic universe is one of the most in-depth series of all time. While the franchise began with Iron Man in 2008, for those following the narrative this isn’t where the story begins. There are currently 24 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe released throughout three phases. While each...
At the Movies: Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow

FAIRFIELD — Natasha Romanoff must confront her past in hopes of a future with the Avengers in “Black Widow.”. Scarlett Johansson stars. In this outing, she finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. She’s also being pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down. It’s rated PG-13.
Marvel Movies: Which Marvel Movies Will Come Out After Black Widow?

After a two-year hiatus, Marvel movies are finally back with the release of Black Widow in theaters this week. The Scarlett Johansson-led prequel between Captain America Civil War and Avengers Infinity War was originally set to come out more than a year ago, while the release dates of other MCU films have shifted accordingly. Here’s what more Marvel movies are coming out in 2021 and beyond.
In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow’s death was tragic!

In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow’s death was already tragic, but one moment in the film made it so much worse. The 2019 blockbuster to further emphasize the Infinity Saga’s end also functioned as the swan song to some of the original Avengers. But while Iron Man and Captain Rogers’ Endgame fates were generally well-received. The way Natasha Romanoff’s arc wrapped up was met with a disagreeing response.
How Black Widow Adds Stakes Despite Natasha Romanoff's Avengers: Endgame Fate (Exclusive)

Marvel's Black Widow solo movie hits theaters and Disney+ this week, marking a highly-anticipated return of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after a two-year absence. Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow has become a leading icon of Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise since she first took on the role in 2011 (in Iron Man 2); however, the celebration of her solo movie outing has admittedly been undercut by debate over whether it is too little, too late. Black Widow is revisiting a period of Natasha's life before Avengers: Infinity War, but Marvel fans know all too well that her story ends for good in Avengers: Endgame.
Family Spies: ‘Black Widow’ Avenges Her Past in Thrilling Farewell

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff—aka Black Widow—has an extensive history within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Debuting in 2010’s Iron Man 2, the MCU’s first female superhero would go on to feature in six other films, including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame joining characters like Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America in the upper echelon of appearances across Marvel’s movies. Like those three characters, Natasha is a critical fixture in making the “universe” part of the MCU feel as big as it does; unlike those three characters, it took 11 years for the character to receive her own starring vehicle. Simply put: a Black Widow solo movie is long overdue.
Mr. Movie: “Black Widow” is one of Marvel’s best movies

“Black Widow” is a refreshing change of pace. Here’s why. The producers, writers, directors and actors of most super hero movies take themselves way too seriously. Maybe they’re pandering to fans who take the comic books they come from too seriously, and the movies made from those comics. Or not.
Marvel's Avengers Fans Hyped for Black Widow's New MCU Costume

After a number of delays, Black Widow is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and Marvel's Avengers is getting in on the celebration. The Marvel's Avengers team has been releasing several MCU-inspired outfits over the past month or two, and to celebrate the release of the movie there is now a new costume for Widow based on her white look from the film. The best news is that the suit is available now, and even better is that they are bringing back the Red Room Takeover event and releasing a new nameplate as well. It's a Widow-themed weekend, and while there are fans that are still calling out that the hair doesn't match, plenty of others are still hyped for the release.
Black Widow's ending explained: Avengers tie-in and sequel hints

Black Widow lands in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday, giving Scarlett Johansson's superhero a Marvel Cinematic Universe solo mission that forces her to confront her dark origin. It takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The movie reunites Natasha...
Avengers Features Red Guard, Widow, Room As Black Widow Film Opens

That was rather well-timed of Marvel Comics, wasn't it? On the same day as Marvel Comics releases The Black Widow movie spinning out of The Avengers films, so The Avengers #46 comic feature the Winter Guard, including the new Red Widow, Red Guardian, and more. Spoilers ahead!. Here to take...
Did Black Widow’s post-credits scene introduce us to an Avenger’s new villain?

After so much waiting, it was released Black Widow, the film that opened Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was originally due to have its launch in 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic prevented it and forced them to schedule a new date. Fans have already seen it in theaters and on the streaming service Disney+, Y you already saw the post-credits scene. A new villain?
Review: Avengers spy Natasha Romanoff finds her family in ‘Black Widow’

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked and boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie – and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backstory as a highly trained Soviet assassin.
'Avengers: Endgame' theory solves the biggest mystery in 'Black Widow'

Black Widow wraps up its twisty plot pretty well, with one major exception. Could this far-out Avengers: Endgame theory hold the answer to the movie’s lingering mystery?. Warning! Light spoilers ahead for the plot of Black Widow, and major spoilers for Endgame. The mystery — About halfway through Black Widow,...
Avengers’ ‘Black Widow’ Tops Box Office Scores Opening Weekend

Avengers’ Black Widow Tops Box Office Scores Opening Weekend. David Harbour Takes Credit For Inclusion of “American Pie” Featured In New Movie. American actor David Harbour, star of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow (Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace, The Green Hornet, Suicide Squad, Hellboy) has revealed it was his suggestion for Don McLean’s “American Pie,” to be included as a pivotal moment throughout the new motion picture. The usage of McLean’s unforgettable classic takes place in two separate settings, one as the “family” is leaving Ohio, and the second sets the tone during a dramatic scene that highlights the inner turmoil amongst the group and this song single-handedly gets them back on the right track.

