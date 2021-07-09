‘Black Widow’ lacks bite of previous Avengers movies

After a number of delays, Black Widow is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and Marvel's Avengers is getting in on the celebration. The Marvel's Avengers team has been releasing several MCU-inspired outfits over the past month or two, and to celebrate the release of the movie there is now a new costume for Widow based on her white look from the film. The best news is that the suit is available now, and even better is that they are bringing back the Red Room Takeover event and releasing a new nameplate as well. It's a Widow-themed weekend, and while there are fans that are still calling out that the hair doesn't match, plenty of others are still hyped for the release.