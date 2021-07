C Maci Bergeron, Notre Dame, Jr. There was no softball player in the state of Louisiana more powerful than Notre Dame’s Maci Bergeron, who blasted a team-leading 30 home runs for the Division III state champion Lady Pios, who not only were state champions, but broke the single-season national home run record with over 90 bombs on the season. An LSU commitment, Bergeron hit .571 on the season with 30 bombs, 78 RBIs and only 4 strikeouts on the season, and she also stepped up as a pitcher while not behind the plate, throwing 36.1 innings in the circle with an undefeated 6-0 record, 0.38 ERA and 47 strikeouts. She was recently named to the USA Softball U-18 Women's National Team.