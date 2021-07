For Perry-area youth wanting to participate in football, the deadline to register is coming up soon. There are leagues for 3rd-6th graders, with the cost of the 3rd grade program of $70 per player and $110 for the 4th-6th grade program. Any additional players from the same household can receive a 15-percent discount. There is an online registration format or a hard copy form can be picked up at Perry Elementary or they can be emailed to you. All players must be registered by July 30th.