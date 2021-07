RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity Saturday evening and Sunday evening to offset electricity supply problems during heat spikes. “We appreciate the support of our customers to voluntarily conserve energy during the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. today and tomorrow,” Josh Langdon, NV Energy vice president of transmission, said in a statement. “These efforts will have a big impact on helping us continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service for all of our customers.”