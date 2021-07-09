Dynamic Trading Apps

Step by step clear guidance to create a mobile app with flutter dynamic links with firebase. A Dynamic-link is a smart link that provides the best user experience on your native app such that you can control the specific location of the application to where the user should be redirected to. By using dynamic links, if the user does not install the specific app on their mobile phone and if the user opens the link through a mobile phone you can redirect the user to the Android Play Store or Apple Store by forcing to install the specific app to their mobile phone. And if not an app is already on the user’s mobile phone then the user will redirect inside the app-specific location.