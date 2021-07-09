Cancel
WI vs Aus: Langer confirms Dan Christian's inclusion in XI

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGros Islet [St Lucia], July 9 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Dan Christian is set to return to international cricket when the team from Down Under locks horns with West Indies in the first T20I on Friday. Christian last played for Australia in 2017 in a T20I match against India in Ranchi....

